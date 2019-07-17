BELLEVILLE, Il. (KMOV.com) -- A 57-year-old Belleville man is facing a dozen charges after investigators reportedly discovered child pornography and methamphetamine in his home.
Jamie Canter was taken into custody after a long investigation that began with an online tip.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, working in conjunction with the Attorney General’s ICAC Task Force, alerted Belleville detectives there were indications Canter had child pornography on his electronic devices, some of which featured children under the age of 13.
After officers searched Cantor’s home in the 2400 block of East Main Street, they reportedly found a number of illegal images.
Prosecutors charged him with 11 counts of possession of child pornography with the victim under the age of 13 and one count of drug possession.
His bond was set at $100,000.
Police say the victims are not known to them, but encourage parents to speak to their children to determine if they had any contact with Canter.
Parents should report any suspicions to their local police department.
