LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Belleville man drowned in the Lake of the Ozarks on September 18 after suffering a medical issue.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 67-year-old Stephen Malec was standing on a dock when he suffered a medical issue and fell into the waterway and drowned.
Patrol said he was retrieved from the water by another individual on scene.
(0) comments
