GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East man has been charged in the shooting death of a St. Louis man that happened on Sunday, Nov. 3.
Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 2600 block of Hodges Ave. around 2:45 p.m.
23-year-old Charles L. Cooper, of St. Louis, was found shot multiple times.
Cooper was transported to a local St. Louis hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Through investigation, the Granite City Police Department identified the suspect in the shooting.
19-year-old Willie Lee Matthews Jr., of Belleville, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He was assigned no bond by the judge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.