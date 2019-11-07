BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Dispatchers in Belleville said they could hear a woman screaming for help during a 911 call that they eventually traced to a stabbing scene.
Police said 911 received the call Tuesday afternoon. They traced it to the 600 block of Vicksburg Drive.
Through the front window of the home officers spotted a woman lying on the floor needing medical attention. As they tried to get inside the house, officers said they saw a man holding a knife walk toward the woman. Police said they drew their weapons and ordered the man to drop the knife.
He did and then let the police inside the house. Police took Andrew Huber, 25, into custody.
The woman told officers Huber is her son and he forced his way into her home. They argued and she said Huber attacked and stabbed her. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.
The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Huber with attempted first-degree murder, domestic battery, and home invasion. His bond is set at $500,000.
(0) comments
