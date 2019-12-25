SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Authorities in the Metro East arrested a 48-year-old man Monday accused of firing shots at his ex-girlfriend's car.
Officers arrived to the area of Llewellyn and Ambrose Terrace after receiving a 911 call from a woman whose car was shot at. The victim told dispatchers her ex-boyfriend Scott Rodgers, 48, of Belleville, had fired two shots at her before speeding off.
She said Rodgers was still armed and fled to a nearby home where his friends allegedly stayed at.
When officers arrived to Rodger's friends home, they spotted Rodgers car in the driveway with the motor running and lights still on. Authorities said Rodgers was standing near the front door of the home with a firearm in his hand.
He was quickly taken into custody without incident and a gun retrieved from inside the home.
Rodgers was charged with two felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and is being held at the St. Clair County jail on a $100,000 bond.
