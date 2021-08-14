FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East man was arrested after reversing a stolen truck into a police car while trying to escape Tuesday evening.
Cameron Medley, 29, of Belleville, Illinois, was charged with aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a stolen registration, attempted unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and criminal damage to government supported property. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.
Just before 7 p.m., officers from the Fairview Heights Police Department spotted a pickup truck that was reported stolen on the Walgreen's parking lot on North Illinois Street. The truck was connected to several crimes in the area. As officer tried to arrest the driver, later identified as Medley, he put the truck in reverse, ramming a squad car before dashing across a ditch.
“Thankfully no officers or citizens were injured during this suspect’s reckless escape from the officers,” the Fairview Heights Police Department said.
The next morning, a person called 911 to report the stolen truck was parked in a wooded area near their home on Pleasant Ridge Park. Dispatchers later received another call about a suspicious person emerging from the woods in the same area. That tip led to officers apprehending Medley after a foot chase in the woods.
