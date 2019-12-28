CASEYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East man was arrested Monday in connection to a shooting at a Caseyville hotel.
On Dec. 17, police said a person was shot at the America's Best Inn around 11:15 a.m. The victim was taken to a local hospital.
Investigators identified Earl Davis, of Belleville, as the suspect the following day. He was later arrested Monday and charged with aggravated battery.
Davis is being held on a $100,000 bond at the St. Clair County Jail.
