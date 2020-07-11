BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Belleville man is facing charges, accused of harboring a runaway teen from Georgia and committing sex crimes.
Larry Hale, 51, is charged one count of child pornography, two counts of aggravated sexual abuse and one county of harboring a runaway.
Police say Hale met a 16-year-old girl online before he drove to Georgia and brought her back to his Belleville home in the 400 block of Mitchell. Witnesses nearby told officers they spotted the girl with him multiple times over the past few months.
On July 3, police were called to his home for a welfare check. They arrested Hale and took the teen into protective custody before transferring her to the Illinois Division of Family and Children’s Services.
Hale is being held in the St. Clair County Jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond.
Police do not believe there are any more victims, but are asking parents who believe their children may have had contact with Hale to call them.
