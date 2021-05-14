BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A Belleville man is facing charges for allegedly abusing his 3-month-old child.
Caleb Manwell, 20, is charged with aggravated battery to a child under one year of age. Around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, police say they were called to a Metro East hospital where Manwell's child had been taken. The infant was later transferred to another hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police later determined Manwell was the last person with the child before the child was injured. Manwell is being held on a $500,000 bond.
