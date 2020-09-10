BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Belleville Township High Schools will begin transitioning to in-person learning next week.
The district said the transition will begin with freshman students being welcomed to campus in an A/B format starting on Sept. 17-18 for orientation.
The transition will take place over the course of five weeks following an A/B format for all students until the original 2020-2021 Fall Plan is fully implemented.
The district said they will still offer a full remote option for students who are not ready to fully return to the classroom.
According to Superintendent Dr. Brian Mentzer, the decision to transition to in-person was made in cooperation with the St. Clair County Health Department and Regional Office of Education.
