BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating after an armed robbery at a Belleville gas station turned deadly Saturday night.
Just past 10:30 p.m., police said 51-year-old Douglas Cimperman was working at the ZX gas station on Carlyle Avenue when an armed man tried to rob the store. Cimperman was found dead in the parking lot after being shot.
Witnesses said a man wearing a light colored hooded sweatshirt and black pants ran away after firing shots at the employee.
"The investigation suggests this was a random attack on Cimperman, who was simply doing his job at the ZX when he was murdered," Captain Mark Heffernan of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said.
Investigators are asking for local residents to check home surveillance cameras to see if any suspicious activity was captured from 8 p.m. and midnight Saturday.
Anyone with information should call the Major Case Squad at 618-355-9793 or CrimeStoppers at 1-(866) 371-8477.
