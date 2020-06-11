BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A newly-installed smoke detector helped to save a Metro East woman’s life overnight.
The Belleville Fire Department said a suspicious fire was found smoldering on a rug draped over an exterior door. The fire reportedly caused no structural damage to the home, but firefighters discovered the building had no working smoke detectors, so they installed one before leaving.
Three hours later, a second suspicious fire sparked at the home. When firefighters arrived, the first floor was blocked by heavy fire and they rescued a woman out of a second story window.
“That smoke detector and the crew on duty saved live,” read a portion of the fire department’s Facebook post.
The fire department is urging Belleville residents who need a working smoke detector to call them at 618-234-2236.
No other information regarding the suspicious fires has been released.
