The September 11 Memorial Walkway of Southern Illinois Phase 3 was dedicated Tuesday.
The memorial sits at the Belleville Fire Department Engine 4 at the intersection of Routes 159 and 15 which allows high visibility.
All the symbols along the path have meaning.
“The walkway I’m standing on right now is 343 feet long to show the 343 firefighters who lost their lives that day,” said Belleville Fire Chief Tom Pour.
The third phase included adding bronze plaques, benches and a kiosk.
This project started in 2009 when Belleville resident Linda Weisenstein was reading the New York Times.
“They had a story from the World Trade Center that they were thinking about giving away pieces,” said Weisenstein.
The conversation started. The city applied for a beam from the World Trade Center and was awarded one.
About two years later, a local trucking company volunteered a truck to drive it from the East Coast to Belleville traveling about a thousand miles.
Phase 1 of the project was dedicated in 2016 and the second was dedicated in 2017.
The memorial is free and open to the public daily from dusk to dawn.
Many community members donated their time, money and materials to make this project possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.