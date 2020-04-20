BELLEVILLE, Ill (KMOV.com) --- A Belleville company is shifting some of their operations to help other businesses stay afloat.
Belleville Screen Printing Company is partnering with other small businesses and making limited edition t-shirts for coronavirus relief.
Belleville Screen Printing earns money from the sales and so do businesses featured on the special shirts.
It's a much-needed boost for Lincoln Theatre on Main Street.
“We've been completely shut down since March 17,” said Dave Schoenborn, with Lincoln Theater. “We've missed two concerts; we've missed St. Patty's Day. We've missed a lot of sales yet; we still have utility bills.”
The limited-edition t-shirts are available by clicking here.
