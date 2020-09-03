BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Belleville Chamber of Commerce is urging Gov. J.B. Pritzker to re-open the state.
Wednesday, new restrictions were put in place in most Metro East counties requiring all bars and restaurants to close by 11 p.m. and no longer offer indoor dining. Other restrictions include a limit of 25 people, or 25% of capacity of indoor or outdoor seating, at meetings and social events, including weddings. Casinos must also close at 11 p.m.
In a letter to Gov. Pritzker, the Chamber of Commerce called the new restrictions “extremely hurtful and unfair.”
“What evidence does the State have that shows most of the outbreaks are tied to restaurants and bars that have been complying with the State orders. It is not fair to make them shoulder the responsibility of this pandemic when National Box Stores are able to stay open with only limited restriction or none at all,” read a portion of the letter.
While the letter stated that restaurants and bars will do whatever is necessary to avoid being shuttered, they question what will happen when diners no longer want to sit outside as cold weather sets in.
“Most are not able to make it on carry out alone,” the letter continued. “The majority of our restaurants and bars are down revenue over 50% from 2019 and there is not an end in sight to stop the bleeding.”
The chamber wrote that restaurants and bars will most likely permanently close as a result of another shutdown. They also said that customers are going across the river to Missouri, “further putting our positivity rate at risk and damaging our local economy.”
“We respectfully ask that you reconsider these mitigations and re-open indoor dining and allow our businesses to continue operations.,” they urge Gov. Pritzker. “It is time to RE-OPEN our REGION and our STATE before there is nothing to re-open.”
Click here to read the complete letter.
