ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker released the guidelines for businesses to reopen part of the state's Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan, which went into effect Friday.
The state is preparing for 400,000 people who will return to work in the next phase.
Phase 4 is for leisure, recreation and other businesses, such as health and fitness, movies and theater, museums and zoos. Indoor dining at restaurants will also reopen.
Friday afternoon, businesses were busy along East Main Street in Belleville.
Vickie and Bradley Biggs were among the first customers to dine inside at Tavern on Main.
“Our economy needs it. People need to get back to work. Unfortunately a lot of people have closed their businesses over this situation and that’s been really so we’re happy and excited that it’s getting back to normal," said Vickie.
Some businesses, including Crossfit Metro East, are holding off on reopening until Monday.
“We’re trying to cross our Ts and dot our Is and make sure anything we’ve gotten lax within the last month of just getting comfortable back in the facility, that we’re kinda tightening up all our loose ends. That means with our staff, making sure that we’re sanitizing correctly, ourselves when we come into the facility and then also just our cleanliness," said Crossfit Metro East owner Josh Nimmo.
The next phase also allows for expanded gathering sizes, increasing the limit from 10 in Phase 3, to 50 people or fewer. This expanded gathering limit extends to key activities like meetings, events, and funerals.
According to Pritzker's office, all four regions of the state are on track to move along to the next phase on June 26.
The state continues to make progress in reducing new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths with the average weekly statewide case positivity rate falling to 2.5 percent as of June 20.
Over the last two weeks, St. Clair County has seen an average of 26 new cases of COVID-19 per day. In neighboring Madison County, there were an average of 14 new cases per day.
