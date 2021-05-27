BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Clair County 19-year-old was indicted on multiple charges for producing and distributing sexual images of minors.
According to court documents, Zachary Dennert of Belleville is facing a four-count federal indictment. He's accused of coercing two minors to produce visual sexual content between January and August 2020. One of the minors was under 12 years old.
Dennert is also accused of transporting photos a third minor in August 2020 and sharing child pornography photos in September 2020.
He pleaded not guilty on Wednesday and remains in custody pending a hearing next week.
Each count of producing child porn can lead to a 15 years prison sentence.
