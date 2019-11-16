NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – All lanes of eastbound I-270 near Highway 367 were briefly closed Friday night for an accident involving a Bellefontaine Neighbors squad car.
The accident happened around 9:40 p.m. near the Bellefontaine Road exit. The Spanish Lake Fire Protection District said they had just went back in service after clearing a wreck with the officer, who was seated in his squad car blocking the lane.
The officer was struck from behind, according to fire officials.
Police said the officer involved suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment
At first, two lanes were closed before all lanes were shut down. Around 10:40, two lanes re-opened.
