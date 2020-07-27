ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Police Department Lieutenant Colonel Troy Doyle filed an EEOC complaint against the department, alleging he was not promoted to the position of police chief due to his race.
This is a first step before potentially filing a race discrimination lawsuit against the county.
In March, the department named Mary Barton, a 25-year veteran of the St. Louis Major Case Squad and a member of the department since 1978, to the position. Barton, who is white, was the first female police chief in the department's history.
READ: [St. Louis County appoints first woman police chief]
Doyle, who is Black, was Sam Page’s leading candidate to get the job, and was told so on numerous occasions, Doyle’s attorney Jerome Dobson said. Doyle went through some interviews and was on track for the promotion, Dobson said.
That all allegedly changed when Page attended a meeting with the St. Louis Police Foundation who advocated for someone other than Doyle. After that meeting, Dobson says, Page’s attitude towards Doyle changed.
Barton and Doyle were two of eight internal candidates considered for the job, and a group of community leaders advocated for Doyle's promotion to the Board of Police Commissioners during the interview process.
READ: [North County leaders campaign for candidates for St. Louis County police chief]
Dobson hopes by filing the complaint that Page can be deposed and they can find out who didn't want Doyle promoted.
Page sent News 4 the following statement about Doyle:
“Troy Doyle was my choice for chief. The commissioners, whose independence is why I nominated them, chose someone else.”
Page's office also sent News 4 a voicemail from Doyle's attorney Dobson to the county executive's chief of staff, Winston Calvert. In the voicemail, Dobson says his client intends to file the EEOC complaint before the August 4 primary.
Additionally, Page's office shared a letter from County Counselor Beth Orwick to Dobson that reads, in part:
"Recently, I attended a meeting organized by you in which you threatened to file and make public a
charge of discrimination. You threatened to file the charge with the Missouri Commission on Human Rights and EEOC if St. Louis County did not pay you and your client, Lt. Col. Troy Doyle, $3.5 million prior to the upcoming primary election. Please understand that St. Louis County will not be effectively extorted into paying money in exchange for your agreement not to disrupt the upcoming election."
You can read the full letter below. Dobson's response to Orwick can also be read below.
After receiving information from Orwick's office, St. Louis Prosecutor Wesley Bell asked federal investigators to investigate Dobson's conduct, according to Sam Alton, Bell's Chief of Staff.
"We are aware of the situation involving Mr. Dobson. The information we received was very concerning, and we have referred this matter to the U.S. Attorney’s Office," Alton told News 4.
Sunday, Dobson said he no comment on the request for a federal investigation.
The St. Louis Police Foundation released the following statement about the allegation:
"The mission of the St. Louis Police Foundation is to support the rank and file of both the St. Louis County and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Departments with equipment, services and other resources that they request. I have never talked to Sam Page about the appointment of the County Police Chief. In fact, the last conversation I had with Dr. Page was in October 2019, more than three months before Chief Jon Belmar announced his plans to retire. As a 12-year-old organization, we have not and never will get involved in hiring and personnel issues."
- Doug Albrecht, Chairman, St. Louis Police Foundation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.