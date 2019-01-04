CLAYTON (KMOV.com) - Some are criticizing the decision by new St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell to not criminally prosecute those who fail to pay child support.
Some who are fighting to get child support from an ex-spouse or partner are throwing up their hands, saying they are already having a hard time already. They believe the new policy will make receiving child support next to impossible.
Bell says if someone who fails to pay child support is not put in jail, that they will have an opportunity to work and pay child support.
“We are going to address this issue that is not being punitive because someone cannot pay or does not have financial means,” said Bell.
Bell said the new approach is similar with the rest of Missouri. He said most counties criminally prosecute about a dozen non-support cases a year.
“St. Louis City is less than 40 a year. St. Louis County is close to 530 in 2017. We’re getting in line with the rest of the state,” Bell said.
Court records show Bell was ordered by the court to pay child support in a paternity suit years ago. He says that has no bearing on his approach to matter.
Records obtained by News 4 show that Bell’s Director of Operations, former North County Co-op Police Chief Tim Swope, had his wages garnished to meet child support obligations.
Bell says any talk from critics that he and Swope are deadbeat dads comes with the territory.
While his office’s approach to not criminally prosecute for non-payment, Bell says jail time is not completely off the table, adding if someone clearly has the means but makes no attempt to support the family, that’s another matter.
An attorney that supports Bell’s approach said if the true goal is to have parents support their children, then it doesn't make sense to give a parent a felony conviction.
