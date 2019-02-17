BEL-RIDGE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A police officer is injured after a man attempted to escape and dragged the officer with him along Natural Bridge Road.
The Bel-Ridge Police Department said a man showed up to their station after a woman came in for a domestic dispute report shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday.
The man followed the woman and parked in the station's parking lot. He was dressed in a uniform resembling law enforcement uniform.
After a police officer approached him, the man decided to take off, briefly dragging the officer into Natural Bridge.
Officers pursued the suspect until he crashed his vehicle at Interstate 70 across from the cemetery.
The man then fled on foot and resisted officers yet again. Officers then used their Tasers and took him into custody. Officers discovered the car the man was driven was a stolen vehicle from St. Peters.
The officer that was dragged sustained minor injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.