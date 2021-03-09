BEL-RIDGE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Bel-Ridge in north St. Louis County is exploring all options to deal with a roughly $300,000 budget deficit. The Board of Aldermen recently voted unanimously to look into outsourcing all city departments.
Bel-Ridge is also considering a 30 percent budget reduction across the board, which includes police.
“Cut other places they need to cut but not the police," said Bel-Ridge resident Lilbon Branscomb.
The proposal does not sit well with the police union.
“The chief said he could, if he has to, operate with 12 people, that’s a minimum of two officers per shift. The city has now decided they want to cut that down to 10 officers, which then becomes an officer safety issue when these guys are out there working alone," said Billy Stark the Director of the Law Enforcement Division Local 42 police union.
This comes at a time when crime is on the rise in Bel-Ridge. In 2019, Bel-Ridge police received 8,710 calls. In 2020, police received 10,566 calls. So far in 2021, Bel-Ridge police have already received 832 calls.
“You knew this shortfall was there but yet two maybe three months ago you give large raises within the city," said Stark.
Too many cities, too many policing agencies, all with a shrinking budget, were some of main drivers behind the 'Better Together' plan a few years ago. The idea was to merge St. Louis City and County into one metropolitan government to cut waste, forward the region and stop division between the municipalities. The proposal was pulled in 2019 when its top supporter, former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger, was sent to prison.
News4 asked Stark why Bel-Ridge should remain its own city and not merge with the county.
"It comes down to services. With each of these small municipalities having their own police department, the municipality itself has more control where if you have an outside agency or a metropolitan agency come in once again, the officers are not familiar with that particular area, they’re not familiar with the residents," said Stark.
“To hear that, those are usually just scare tactics to try to scare people into thinking someone else can’t provide those services and certainly they can," said St. Louis County Councilman Tim Fitch.
Fitch, the former St. Louis County Police Chief, said he'd support a merger if St. Louis City and St. Louis County voters decided they wanted it, though he doesn't think the merger would fix all the problems. In Bel-Ridge, Stark is worried the consequences of outsourcing or merging the department.
“I think it’s a big disadvantage for the citizens of Bel-Ridge and the business owners," said Stark.
Bel-Ridge Mayor Willie Fair said he could not make a comment because he does not have all the facts. He emphasized that no final decision has been made.
