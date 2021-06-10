Bel-Ridge is axing its police department after a $300,000 budget deficit. Leaders for the north St. Louis County town decided to eliminate the entire police department and will now outsource to neighboring Normandy police.

Leaders for the north St. Louis County town decided to eliminate the entire police department and will now outsource to neighboring Normandy police. This comes after the board of Alderman in Bel-Ridge voted earlier this year to look into outsourcing all city departments due to the budget deficit. You can read more here

Normandy's mayor tells News 4 that Bel-Ridge officers will not be automatically hired, they need to apply for jobs. 

