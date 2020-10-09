DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis’ Union Station is kicking off the holiday season with the "Halloween Experience". They call it a fun fright-filled and family-filled trip.
Every character is masked and wearing a mask underneath as well. There are signs throughout the maze remind visitors to do their part.
Face masks are required for all visitors. Throughout the experience, social distancing will be in place.
News 4’s Steve Harris gives us a behind-the-scenes look at the experience.
It kicks off Friday, Oct. 9 and runs through Halloween. For more information and to buy tickets, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.