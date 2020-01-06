ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There's only one Velvet Freeze location left in St. Louis whereas decades ago the ice cream place had 50 different locations and was the go-to for residents.
The last store lives off of West Florissant Avenue in Jennings and has been around sine 1935.
Barb McInnes and her husband John bought the store in 1986 and the recipes remain on aging, yellowed index cards.
News 4's Steve Harris takes us behind the scenes of the iconic ice-cream shop.
