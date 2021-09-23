ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Rolling Stones are preparing to kick off their "No Filter" tour in St. Louis.
The iconic band has been in St. Louis City rehearsing since Sunday. News 4 cameras got a look at the setup inside the Dome at America's Center. The impressive stage was designed more than two years ago when the Stones were set to begin their tour in 2020.
Since then, they lost iconic drummer Charlie Watts. His touch, however, is very much still a part of the show.
"Charlie was by trade a graphic designer so he was always involved in how the show looked, so in a way as part of the creative team who made this show its quite a powerful statement to us and for me it's a reminder of how present he still is," Patrick Woodroffe said.
Explore St. Louis told News 4 the concert is set to have an economic impact of $4 million in the city. You can still buy tickets for Sunday's concert at this link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.