ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As we inch closer to Election Day, thousands of early ballots that have already been cast are now being processed in Illinois.
However, they won't actually be counted until Nov. 3.
Election judges in the Madison County Administration Building have begun the slow and tedious work of processing mail-in ballots. The bi-partisan team of judges worked to verify signatures on ballots Friday.
Roughly 30,000 ballots were sent out to voters last week, which is triple the number that was sent out during the 2016 election.
About 4,000 have been mailed back or dropped off in at the lobby at a secured box.
"The judges have the certification envelope that houses the ballot. They also have in their possession a copy of the signature that is on file with our permanent registration system," said Debbie Ming-Mendoza of the Madison County Clerk Office.
"So they're comparing the signature that is on the envelope to the signature of their registration and if that is a match all three judges must agree that it's a match. And if it is, they simply push it down the line, and wait for a judge to open it and cast the ballot," she continued.
Ming-Mendoza said if there are no issues with a ballot then its put into a specific machine. Although the paper ballots are put into the machine, it does not tabulate or count up the votes just yet, that won't happen until Election Day.
