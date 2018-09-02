ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The 101st annual Greek Festival at St. Nicholas Church in the Central West End continues through Labor Day weekend.
Hours before the crowds arrived Sunday, a team of volunteers was already hard at work.
"We're here at 5 o'clock in the morning cutting gyro meat and preparing for a big day with a lot of demand," said Christian Argyros. "We oil the bread ahead of time, that way if we are really busy we have the bread oiled and just throw it on the grill like we did and just keep making pita bread," said another volunteer during the busy morning prep time.
They expect to sell 16,000 gyros during the four-day festival. Each one is made fresh that day.
An army of about 400 volunteers helps pull off the party year after year.
"We have to build an entire venue outside. Our church, as beautiful as it is, isn't very big, so 75 percent of it is outside under tents, with fans, so don't let that bother you," said Carol Kamburis, a co-chair for the festival. "Getting tables and chairs and all that to build an outside venue takes a lot of work."
Organizers estimate 10,000 people to stop by the Greek Festival each day.
The festival runs until 9 Sunday night. It's open again Monday from 11 am to 6 pm. Admission is free.
