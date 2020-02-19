ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri Botanical Gardens Orchid Show always draws a crowd with beautiful blooms and pretty petals everywhere you look.
But most of the work goes on behind closed doors.
With 11,000 square feet of greenhouse space, three different climate controlled greenhouses and a collection that includes around 6,500 plants, it's a lot of work.
News 4's Steve Harris takes us behind the scenes of the whole operation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.