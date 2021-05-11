BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- For months, people across the nation have read the headlines about how the pandemic has affected everyone’s lives. Now the film, Behind the Mask, aims to provide a first-hand account from those who were directly impacted.
The 35-minute film follows frontline staff and patients at Missouri, Oklahoma and Wisconsin health care centers during the coronavirus pandemic. The documentary also peeks inside a PPE supply center. Staff at SSM Health will view the film for the first time this week.
On Monday, SSM St. Mary's Hospital paid tribute to those who lost their lives to COVID and all the healthcare, essential workers and first responders impacted over the pandemic.
