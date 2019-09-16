BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A closed-door session was called Monday night at the Breckenridge Hills City Council meeting to discuss personnel matters.
It appears to be related to a video only News 4 has of a former Woodson Terrance sergeant kicking a man surrendering after a police chase in April 2019. That officer is now on the Breckenridge Hills Police Department.
News 4 has reported some council members were upset that they were not aware the officer is being investigated by the FBI for those actions when they approved his hiring.
Monday night, the city council meeting was open to the public and the officer’s hiring was brought up, but many city leaders quickly chimed in that they needed to discuss the issue in a closed session.
Councilman Dennis Beeman told the room he had questions about the hiring procedure.
“I learned more from Channel 4 than I did the people running the operation. That information has already been made public and I’m questioning policy and procedure on how that happened,” said Councilman Dennis Beeman.
In response, City Attorney Paul Martin advised the council to not speak publicly on the matter.
“I can give you my advice on the issue is that that runs into personnel issues and should be discussed in closed session,” said Martin.
The closed session lasted for nearly two hours. Most council members asked said 'no comment' about what was discussed during the closed session.
News 4 has repeatedly tried to speak with the Breckenridge Hills Police Chief on camera about the video, but he declined again on Monday.
