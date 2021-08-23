DALLAS, Tx (WFAA/CNN) – A Texas mom is sharing her daughter’s final wish after she died of COVID-19 complications days after giving birth.

CDC urges COVID vaccines during pregnancy as delta surges The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women Wednesday to get the COVID-19 vaccine as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus.

"Paige was the life of the party. She had the biggest smile, the biggest personality. She loved being a mom,” said Robin Zinsou.

Zinsou’s daughter Paige Ruiz was due to deliver a daughter on July 30. "I kept asking her have you talked to the doctor about getting the vaccine and she said, ‘No mom, I’m going to wait until after I have the baby,’” Zinsou recalled.

Ruiz tested positive for COVID-19 on July 24, days before the CDC and others strongly recommended pregnant women to get vaccinated. A cough turned into a trip to the Harris Methodist ER and an emergency C-section. Zinsou said her daughter recovered enough to be alert and video chat with her newborn daughter.

"She texted me and said, ‘Mom I wish I got vaccinated,’” said Zinsou.

Ruiz developed COVID complications and passed away on Aug. 15. She was never able to hold her newborn, named Celeste.

"As Paige’s mom, it was difficult to see her knowing she didn’t get to see her baby,” Zinsou said.

Days before Ruiz’s death, the 32-year-old texting friends and family. “She was texting her friends and her sisters and said you know anyone who isn’t vaccinated, beg them to get vaccinated. That’s Paige's last message."

COVID-19 has claimed more than 600,000 American lives. Just 22% of pregnant woman are reportedly vaccinated.