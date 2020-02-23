ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis football fans arrived early to downtown St. Louis BattleHawks home opener game Sunday.
Whether you're aiming to kick back at a tailgating party or spend the morning getting ready at home, we got you covered with a list of all the pregame fun.
10:45 a.m.
To kick off the official pregame, marching bands from Mater Dei, Hazelwood Central, and O'Fallon, Illinois will guide fans from Convention Plaza to Baer Plaza.
After the "Battle March", fans will be able to greet and cheer on players as they arrive for the game.
11:00 a.m.
Fans can live it up at the BattleHawks free official tailgate event with fun football-themed games, music and food and beverages. The tailgate will run until 1:30 p.m.
Also, a pregame party will be held at FOX Sports Midwest Live! at Ballpark Village. However, fans must present valid game ticket and pregame party ticket to attend.
12:00 p.m.
Just in case, you haven't partied enough. Party Zone at the Dome at America's Center will open to all fans with vaild game tickers. Fans must use Entrance C or Entrance D to access the Party Zone prior to public gates open at 12:30pm.
12:30 p.m.
Gates will open at the dome and all fans will receive a rally towel upon entry into The Dome at America’s Center.
If you're planning to stay home to watch the game, kickoff will begin at 2 p.m. on ESPN.
