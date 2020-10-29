ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – ALDI is bringing back their highly-anticipated advent calendars next week!
ALDI will be putting a variety of advent calendars on the shelves on Nov. 4 – a day they are deeming “National Advent Calendar Day.”
Below is a list of the advent calendars that will be released by ALDI:
- Emporium Selection Advent Cheese Calendar
- The 2020 Collection Wine Advent Calendar
- Beer Advent Calendar
- Vista Bay Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar
- Choceur Premium Advent Calendar
- Choceur Advent Calendar
- Nutcracker 24 Days of Christmas
- Barissimo Coffee Advent Calendar
- Mattel Barbie or Little People Advent Calendar
- Spin Master Paw Patrol Advent Calendar
- Pure Being Premium Dog Advent Calendar
- Pure Being Premium Cat Advent Calendar
- Huntington Home Advent Calendar Candle
- Huntington Home Scents of the Season Candle Set
- Disney/Marvel Book Advent Calendar
- Hot Wheels or Cars Advent Calendar
- Bee Happy Craft Advent Calendar
