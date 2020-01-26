ST. LOUIS COUNTY(KMOV.com) -- A west St. Louis County man accused of killing his wife is expected to appear in court Monday.
Beau Rothwell, 28, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of his wife Jennifer Rothwell. Police searched creeks, ponds and wooded areas near their home near Creve Coeur after Jennifer Rothwell was reported missing on Nov. 12.
On Nov. 21, Jennifer's body was discovered during a search along Highway 61 near Troy, Mo. Police switched their focus to Lincoln County after Beau Rothwell started cooperating with police in finding the remains.
[READ: Jennifer Rothwell disappearance: Husband Beau charged with murder as search continues]
A probable cause statement said he was caught on video buying cleaning products including bleach, carpet cleaner, and gloves on Nov. 11, the day before Jennifer Rothwell was reported missing. Inside the couple's home, police said they encountered an overwhelming smell of bleach along with blood that matched the woman's parents' DNA.
Detectives said Jennifer Rothwell was approximately six weeks pregnant. Jennifer Rothwell looked up “what to do if your husband is upset you are pregnant" on her cellphone before she went missing, according to court documents.
