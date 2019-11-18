St. Louis County police searching Lincoln County for remains of Jennifer Rothwell

TROY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County police are searching in Lincoln County because Beau Rothwell is cooperating with police in finding the remains of his wife Jennifer Rothwell, his lawyer told News 4.
Beau Rothwell has been charged with killing his wife, Jennifer Rothwell, who was reported missing last week.
Beau Rothwell's attorney, Charles Barberio, said he hopes and expects police to find Jennifer Rothwell's body Monday night.
"My client and I are working with the St. Louis County police department and the St. Louis County prosecutors office to bring closure to this case and to all parties involved. We have no further details to release at this time and ask for privacy on behalf of the families as we cooperate with law enforcement."
-Charles Barberio
St. Louis County police said they have detectives on scene as well as Special Response Unit, and Metro Air Support Unit searching the area near Cuivre River State Park. Police Chief Jon Belmar confirmed they were looking for Jennifer Rothwell.
Beau Rothwell has been charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.
A probable cause statement said he was caught on video buying cleaning products including bleach, carpet cleaner, and gloves on Nov. 11, the day before Jennifer Rothwell was reported missing. Two days later, police obtained a search warrant for the Rothwell home where detectives found a wet carpet soaked with bleach and large areas of blood, police said.
Her car was found abandoned at Olive and Fee Fee in Creve Coeur.
According to Jennifer's Facebook page, the couple was married in September 2015.
