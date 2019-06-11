ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – BEAST Butcher & Block will officially open in The Grove this weekend!
David Sandusky, pitmaster and owner of BEAST Craft BBQ in Belleville, said the new restaurant will open at 4156 Manchester Ave on June 15.
Members of BEAST Butcher & Block’s culinary team include former Good Fortune chef and co-owner Ryan McDonald as executive chef, former Paddy O’s ‘BBQ Madman’ CJ Baerman as butcher, Kelvin Johnson as sous chef and Jim Thomas as pit boss. Sandusky will be the pitmaster for the new restaurant along with the one in Belleville.
The concept was reportedly two years in the making and will have include a butcher shop, where customers can buy raw meats, prepared meals, fresh produce and baked goods. In addition, the restaurant will have a Skullery that will allow guests to sit in front of house-butchered meats and vegetables cooked on hot coals and carved on a custom block.
“The Skullery will be my place to play. It’ll be whatever I want, whenever I want,” said Sandusky. “My hope is that BEAST Butcher & Block can deliver a unique approach to barbecue, and a creative dining experience that casual customers and the culinary community will both appreciate. But I have not taken my eye off the ball, in terms of our flagship restaurant in Belleville. I remain as committed as ever to my customers east of the Mississippi. New things are coming for them, as well. We aren’t done, and we haven’t forgotten our roots, or the ones who have had our back.”
The Grove restaurant will have six large smokers and feature a 95-seat main dining room and a patio with eating for 25. The hours will be from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. during the week and 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
