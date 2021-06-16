ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — For a guy who had just finished putting the entire Cardinals offense on his back in a win over the Marlins Tuesday night at Busch Stadium, Paul Goldschmidt sure sounded disproportionately introspective with regard to the times this season where he didn’t come through for his team.
Though he was certainly pleased to have made key contributions to the Cardinals’ winning efforts over the last two nights, Goldschmidt repeatedly contextualized his relief surrounding those accomplishments in light of what he has considered his previous failures—in particular, the ones that took place over the course of the Cardinals’ recent losing stretch.
Prior to this week’s series against Miami, St. Louis had dropped 11 of its previous 13 games dating back to May 30. Goldschmidt had provided a handful of noteworthy plate appearances during that stretch, including a pair of home runs, but his personal expectations as a middle-order hitter for the Redbirds demand more of him than the .227 average he sported across those 13 games.
Goldschmidt has never been one to readily accept the piling-on of personal accolades without a fight, but his demeanor after delivering both of the St. Louis RBIs in a 2-1 victory—including the one that walked things off in the bottom of the ninth—reflected that the veteran first baseman might bear more than his fair share of the responsibility for the team’s recent struggles.
“Honestly, for me personally, I haven’t been getting the job done,” Goldschmidt said. “Whether it’s with guys on base, driving them in or getting on base for Nolan (Arenado) and the guys behind me. So it definitely feels good to be able to do that, to try to keep contributing and try to help us win. Because there have been a lot of games where, if I could have gotten a couple hits like I did tonight, we might have one, two or maybe more wins. So I’m just trying to do my job.”
Beyond the scope of his recent output during a difficult stretch for the Cardinals, Goldschmidt carries the weight of a season-long personal slog that would represent his career-worst numbers across the board if they were maintained over the course of the full season. Heading into Monday’s series opener with the Fish, Goldschmidt’s .244/.313/.401 batting line for a .714 OPS simply paled in comparison to the kind of production to which he has grown accustomed to providing throughout his decorated big-league career.
Based on his commentary Tuesday, even on a night where Goldschmidt played the hero, it’s apparent he’s taken those struggles to heart; more importantly, though, he’s taking the necessary action toward turning things around.
On a mid-June Monday afternoon, Hours before the scheduled first pitch and with the sun still beating down relentlessly on the Busch Stadium field, Paul Goldschmidt was the lone Cardinals hitter to be seen. As reporters streamed into the press box ahead of the nightly pre-game Zoom session with manager Mike Shildt, they could look down upon the playing surface to see Goldschmidt just swinging. And swinging. And swinging some more, the 33-year-old slugger eager to eradicate from his game as much of the recently accumulated rust as humanly possible.
So far so good, as Goldschmidt is 4-for-8 with three RBIs and one game-winning home run in the couple of days since his extended soft-toss session prior to Monday's game.
“I feel like, personally, I’ve cost us a few games,” Goldschmidt added later on in Tuesday night’s post-game Zoom. “I can’t go back and change that, but I just want to keep working and try to do my part. Because we have a good team and I feel like a lot of guys have been doing their jobs—and I haven’t done my best. Just trying to keep working, and that’s what I was doing yesterday. It doesn’t guarantee results, but I’m definitely not just going to show up and be like, ‘Oh well,’ and hope for the best. Sometimes you’ve got to try to make adjustments and keep working—you can’t just hope for the best. So I think that’s what the whole team is going to do.
“We haven’t played our best the last few weeks. There’s no panic, but you’ve also got to go out there and you’ve got to perform. That’s what it’s about. So hopefully we can do that.”
Again, these are the words of a guy who had supplied the Cardinals with a walk-off home run no more than 600 seconds prior to his speaking them. He took a brief moment to celebrate the win with his teammates before reverting back to his signature level of focus and consideration for the bigger picture. That Goldschmidt holds himself so accountable for the gaps in his own performance is no surprise to the Cardinals manager, who took some time Tuesday night to appreciate all that Goldy brings to the table, highlighting the various ways in which his first baseman has consistently contributed beyond the rejuvenation of his bat in recent days.
“Goldy, look, first of all, he’s a complete pro,” Shildt said. “He has high expectations for himself and for this team—and he’s very much a team guy. He cares a lot and if he doesn’t feel like he’s doing to the standards he’s doing, he’s going to be hard on himself. He’s a guy that I try not to take for granted, but he’s just such a quiet, get-it-done guy and he does so many subtle things that sometimes, even me, you can just take him for granted. He does the little things. It just happens and you’re like, ‘Oh yeah, he’s supposed to do that.’ Wait a minute, you know? He had two great at-bats last night to help us win a game. Obviously, two great at-bats tonight to help us win a game, again. He made a great play last night, does the little things defensively… He stole a base tonight that was there.
“I hate to see anybody be hard on themselves when they’re contributing in a lot of different ways but I also respect the fact that he takes ownership and says, ‘I’ve got to look in the mirror.’ That’s what winners do and that’s what high character people do—and Goldy’s both.”
There’s no question that the Cardinals would happily accept a more vintage version of Paul Goldschmidt at the plate the rest of this season. Though Goldschmidt is arguably too harsh on himself, individually, for the collective struggles of his team to this point, it’s accurate to recognize that the club’s roster much more closely resembles its intended design when Goldschmidt’s OPS is pushing .900, as it has for the bulk of his career, rather than hovering above .700, as it currently does.
One key cog doesn’t make or break a contender, but Goldschmidt is as significant to the success of the Cardinals as anyone in the clubhouse. His subdued commentary following Tuesday’s celebration-worthy endeavor suggests Goldschmidt’s awareness of that fact—as well as his intention to do everything in his power to make good on the responsibility he carries because of it—as he looks to help the Cardinals climb back into the conversation as a legitimate force in the NL Central.
