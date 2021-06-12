CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A bear has been spotted in Clinton County Saturday afternoon.
According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, the black bear is currently in the southwestern portion of the county. Officials believe it is the same bear spotted in the Waterloo area earlier this week.
Illinois conservation agents have been notified. Residents are urged to not feed, approach or shoot the bear.
