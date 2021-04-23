BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (KMOV) -- The Missouri Department of Conservation says bears are becoming more common and widespread across the southern half of Missouri and mating season is upon us.

This past week, a southeast Missouri man caught a black bear snacking on his back porch and has the photos to prove it.

“Well, he showed up Saturday night, and the last five nights he’s been here on my back deck," said Robert Johnson.

Johnson said at first, he would leave food out for the bear, but stopped after he was advised not to.

The wooded area adjacent to Johnson’s home is where the bear lives during the day, but just days ago he got the trash out of a neighbor’s bin and spread the trash across his property.

A spokesperson with the Missouri Department of Conservation says it's uncommon for bears to come around. “Typically, young, male bears are leaving where they were raised and kind of moving out looking for new territory. And they can travel long distances.”
 
The bears have been in hibernation for the winter and now they're coming out and they're very hungry.
 
If you spot a bear, make sure that you’re not threatening it.  Back away and don't bother it. You can report any bear sightings to the Missouri Department of Conservation by visiting here.

