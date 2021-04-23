BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (KMOV) -- The Missouri Department of Conservation says bears are becoming more common and widespread across the southern half of Missouri and mating season is upon us.
This past week, a southeast Missouri man caught a black bear snacking on his back porch and has the photos to prove it.
“Well, he showed up Saturday night, and the last five nights he’s been here on my back deck," said Robert Johnson.
Johnson said at first, he would leave food out for the bear, but stopped after he was advised not to.
The wooded area adjacent to Johnson’s home is where the bear lives during the day, but just days ago he got the trash out of a neighbor’s bin and spread the trash across his property.
