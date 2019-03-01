ST.LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Better Business Bureau (BBB) urges consumers to do their research before buying tickets for local festivals.
Taco Booze Cruise was marketed on social media in St. Louis and a dozen other cities. Early bird tickets started being sold for $60 on Feb. 21, for the May 4, event.
The Facebook page for the St. Louis Taco Booze Cruise listed an address of 50 S. Leonor K. Sullivan Blvd for the event. The address belongs to Gateway Arch Riverboats, which operates the only two riverboats running on the Mississippi River in St. Louis.
“Taco Booze Cruise wasn’t booked on either riverboat for May 4,” said Robert Hopkins, Operations Director for Gateway Arch Riverboats.
The event promised “a 3 level dance floor with DJ’s to help you dance off the tacos.”
“The Gateway Arch riverboats have a single-level dance floor and that he is unaware of any large boats in the vicinity of St. Louis that could have handled the event as advertised,” said Hopkins.
The BBB found no boat or docking reservations had been made for the event at the advertised location.
The BBB urges consumers to take the following precautions before purchasing tickets:
- Check out the businesses involved
- Research the event organizer
- Research the ticket vendor
- Find out if the seller is legit
- Get contact information and see if the site has changed their name
- Watch out for too-good-to-be-true deals
- Do some price comparisons before making a purchase
At least 170 local tickets were sold, refunds were issued by the ticket company on Feb. 27, according to the BBB.
Consumers may obtain BBB Business Profiles by going to bbb.org. Assistance also is available by calling 888-996-3887.

