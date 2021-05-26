ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Better Business Bureau said many summer getaways will be by rental car this summer, but that rental may come with a heavier price tag than normal due to the pandemic.
The BBB told News 4 there are a few reasons for the increased cost. A lot of fleets have been sold, causing a shortage of cars to be rented. There are now also extra fees in contracts, and some insurance requirements and security deposits have been adjusted.
"We've heard from consumers telling us that they are finding higher prices, sometimes several hundred dollars more just for an entry level small vehicle, so you really have to shop around first of all because the prices can vary," said BBB Investigator Rebecca Phoenix.
Here are some tips that might help alleviate some of the cost:
- Look up the exact location you want to rent from
- Check with your personal insurance company to see if your rental is covered there, you may avoid being forced to accept the rental company's insurance, which could be higher.
- You'll also want to be sure to check the final draft of your contract before you sign and your bill when you return for hidden fees.
