ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A major cleanup effort is underway across the St. Louis area, clearing downed trees and repairing downed power lines.
Ameren crews worked throughout the night to replace lines taken down by trees, and now it's the tree companies who have busy weekends ahead.
From Maplewood to Richmond Heights, to Affton, the cleanup effort is in full swing.
L.J. Hughes, owner of Get’er Done Tree Service, said the company has been taking calls since Thursday afternoon.
“We’re just overwhelmed with storm work,” Hughes said.
They were finishing up the job at Jean Thompson's home in Affton after a tree fell on her home. No one was hurt, but Thompson’s roof was damaged.
“We planted that tree about 30 years ago,” Thompson said.
Trees were pulled from the ground all over the area, as heavy winds, coupled with a wet winter combined for dangerous conditions.
“A lot of it because of the water, ground saturation,” Hughes said.
Because of these conditions, many tree companies are expecting a busy spring storm season.
“I think it’s going to be bad,” Hughes said.
Get’er Done Tree Service has a five-star rating with the Better Business Bureau but that’s not always the case.
The BBB advises consumers to always be wary of service providers if they want you to hire them on the spot.
Check to ensure they're rated by the BBB and never hand over a large payment up front, paying by credit card does give you some recourse if the job isn't completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.