(KMOV.com) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning about a scam targeting those trying to buy puppies.
A family was scammed while trying to purchase a puppy online. They were trying to adopt a pug named Lulu from "Gary Pugs Home" in Texas. A woman says she used an American Express gift card to pay $500.
She quickly realized she was scammed, but then turned around and spent another $620 over Google play to another supposed breeder. That was a scam too.
"It was just disappointing that I'm as educated as I am and I still fell for it hook, line and sinker. It was just sickening my stomach, it was sickening," said victim Laura Neeter.
The BBB says puppy scams like this have spiked during the pandemic and warns never pay money for a pet you can't see in person.
