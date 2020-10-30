DUPO, Ill. ( KMOV.com) --- A warning was issued to Illinois consumers after a waste collection company failed to pick up trash and issue refunds.
Top Notch Disposal recieved an 'F' rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) after complaints of unanswered and unresolved issues from residents in Belleville, Caseyville, Fairview Heights, and Granite City were filed.
A Belleville woman, who had been a customer of Top Notch Disposal for 18 months, said she had problems since she starting using the company.
"I have had maggots too many times from trash being left for a week late or more,” the woman wrote in her complaint.
When asked for a refund, the company said that it has a no-refund policy.
A Fairview Heights woman told BBB that she also went long stretches without garbage pickup at her residence, sometimes going as long as three weeks without service.
The BBB offered the following tips on selecting a waste collection company:
- Research any business and its owners carefully before paying any money. Check the company’s BBB Business Profile at bbb.org or by calling 888-996-3887.
- When you move to a new residence, find out if your municipality or homeowners association contracts with a trash removal service. You may not have a choice, but if you do, make sure you do thorough research before entering into a contract.
- Ask about the business’ policy on missed pickups. Inquire about how you are to alert the business if the service is not provided as scheduled.
- Learn the cancellation and refund policies. Should you move, you’ll need to know how to cancel the service and how to recoup any money you may have already paid the business.
