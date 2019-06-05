ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) - The Better Business Bureau is asking customers to use caution when buying a car from two Metro East dealers: Arch View Auto Sales in Cahokia and Paylater Auto Sales in East St. Louis.
Consumers told the BBB the dealerships sold defective cars, failed to offer refunds, failed to repair or pay for repairs, and provided overall poor customer service.
“Businesses should be transparent about the condition of the vehicles they offer for sale on their lots and honor promises made by their sales staff,” said Michelle L. Corey, BBB St. Louis president and CEO.
Both dealerships have an "F" rating due to several recent unanswered complaints. Sixty complaints have been filed against Arch View Auto Sales and 53 complaints filed against Paylater Auto Sales. Many of those complaints were not answered by the companies.
To find out more about these two dealerships click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.