ST.LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Ticket scammers are on the prowl and the Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to be aware when purchasing tickets for “March Madness."
If you buy tickets from individuals outside the arena, on the street, through online auctions, classified ads or bulletin boards, you may be at risk of being scammed.
“Sports fans can get burned by purchasing counterfeit tickets or paying in advance for tickets that never arrive,” said Michelle L. Corey, BBB St. Louis president and CEO.
Tickets purchased for sports and entertainment events are the source of thousands of BBB complaints by consumers nationwide.
“The internet has become the arena of choice for sports fans looking to buy or sell tickets,” Corey said. “Unfortunately, it also has become a breeding ground for scammers looking to take advantage of sports fans.
The BBB is working to block the shot of potential scams by fake ticket sellers with these helpful tips:
Be careful buying tickets from someone on the street, if the tickets are fake, the seller will be gone
Look for BBB’s Accredited Business seal on the website and click on it to make sure it is real before making a purchase.
Choose a seller with a recent history of satisfied customers, if purchasing tickets online.
Be wary of sellers who try to lure buyers from a legitimate site to another site for a “private” transaction.
Pay with a credit card in case you need to challenge the purchase later.
For additional assistance, visit the BBB website or call 888-996-3887.
