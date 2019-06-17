ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A St. Charles man says he almost fell for a scam that he worries other people will fall for.
Jerry Smith was scrolling through Facebook when he saw an ad from the Health Awareness Project saying, "Do you qualify for your Medicare-covered at-home cancer screening test? Smith says he was curious and decided to click on it.
“It just looked like a regular website that you would go on to purchase an item or involve in a survey or something," said Smith. “Looked very straight forward, very professional, laid out website.”
He began filling out the form, but stopped when he got to a question asked for his insurance ID number. Smith says he began Googling 'Health Awareness Project' and was redirected to John Carroll University, which is located near Cleveland, Ohio.
While the university has a Health Awareness Project, its website mentions nothing about cancer screening. News 4 reached out to the university to see if it is aware of this, but did not get a hold of anyone.
The form also mentions it is Better Business Bureau (BBB) accredited, though the BBB tells News 4 it is not.
“Just be a little skeptical and in the end that may save you," said Rebecca Phoenix with the BBB.
She says so-called insurances scams are on the rise across the country and typically involve scammers getting personal information, filing a claim with your insurance company and then pocketing the money.
“They’re not only getting people’s Social Security information, Medicare/Medicaid information, they’re also getting their DNA," said Phoenix.
Smith deleted his information on the form before hitting submit, though he worries others will fall for it.
“They’re preying on people’s hopes and dreams and I think that’s a terrible thing to do," said Smith.
Phoenix says scammers often steal logos or other information from legitimate companies to masquerade as the real deal.
Phoenix says if a business or organization claims it is BBB accredited, make sure that logo is a hyperlink and you're able to click on it. If it's static, she warns it is not legitimate.
Phoenix also says it's worth researching a company that claims to have started within the last few months before giving any personal information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.