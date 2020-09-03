ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Some parents are exploring the idea of hiring tutors to help with online learning, but the Better Business Bureau advises you to do your homework before signing any agreement.
The BBB said they’ve received 144 complaints in St. Louis about tutoring. Those complaints go back into last year before the pandemic.
Rebecca Phoenix, a BBB investigator, said it’s important that parents make sure they are clear about what they want and what your child needs.
"That's where people end up having problems is what the tutor is delivering and lo and behold it was never discussed so that's one of the ways you can prevent it is to make sure your expectations are in writing and that you understand what that tutor is able to provide,” Phoenix said.
The BBB has other common sense tips:
- Be sure to ask the tutor about his or her education and past experience
- Ask people you know for referrals and that includes getting advice from your child’s teacher
- Include your child in the process. Ask him or her what they are looking for in a tutor.
