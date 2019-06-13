ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- The Better Business Bureau says Meridian Waste Solutions has received an 'F' rating after getting several complaints from their customers that were left unanswered.
The bureau says there has been 175 complaints filed stemming from either not being able to reach the business after their trash or recycling was not collected, poor service and refunds not being issued.
Since December, News 4 was alerted of missed trash pickups and delays in Florissant. News 4 found the City of Florissant entered into a contract with Meridian Waste nine years ago.
“I call every day, sit on hold, sit on hold, they promise you they’re going to pick it up and they never pick up the trash,” said resident Scott Hall.
Trash from residences weren’t being picked up in areas such as Manchester, St. Charles, South County, Troy, Mo. and Florissant.
“This company’s response to its customers is woeful. Consumers are left to wonder when or if their trash will be picked up,” said Michelle L. Corey, BBB St. Louis president and CEO.
According to the Meridian’s website, it offers service in 94 Missouri communities. It operates hauling facilities in Bowling Green, Bridgeton, High Ridge and Truesdale.
